Ted Baker appoints non-executive director

The board of Ted Baker plc has appointed Colin La Fontaine Jackson as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. The company said in a statement that Colin La Fontaine Jackson is appointed to the board as a nominee director for Ray Kelvin, the founder of Ted Baker.

The company added that a new relationship agreement between the company and Ray has been signed which brings the benefits of access to Ray’s brand experience and insight, while introducing clear guidelines that will ensure board independence is maintained and that the interests of shareholders are prioritised and protected.

Commenting on the new appointment, John Barton, the board’s Chairman, said: “We are pleased to welcome Colin to the board and to be able to access Ray’s great experience in building the brand over the last 30 years as we continue to make progress with Ted’s new formula for growth.”

In accordance with the terms of the relationship agreement, Ray is entitled to appoint one non-executive director for as long as he retains an aggregate interest equal to or greater than 10 percent in the issued ordinary share capital of the company. Ray currently holds an interest of approximately 11.8 percent.

The company further said that Colin brings strong corporate finance and legal experience to the board, having spent over 25 years advising clients across a range of industries. Prior to founding corporate finance boutique Hopton Advisers in 2014, Colin worked at Quayle Munro, ING Barings and Charterhouse Securities. He qualified as a solicitor with Clifford Chance.

