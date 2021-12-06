Ted Baker chairman John Barton passes away

Ted Baker has announced the sudden death of the company’s chairman John Barton. The company added that senior independent director Helena Feltham will assume the role of interim chairman with immediate effect.

“John was a source of great wisdom for me and for so many of us at Ted Baker and we will hugely miss his support and guidance. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Anne, and their family,” said Rachel Osborne, the company’s chief executive in a statement.

Speaking on behalf of the board, Feltham added: “John combined a generosity of spirit with insight, humility and humour and we will all miss him. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Barton joined the Ted Baker board as its chair on July 1, 2020. He has previously served as chair of Next plc and Cable and Wireless plc. Barton has also previously been senior independent director of WH Smith plc and SSP Group plc.