Ted Baker names David Wolffe as Chief Financial Officer

Ted Baker has appointed David Wolffe as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. The company said in a statement that Wolffe, who will join the board immediately, has over twenty years’ experience in finance roles for both public and private businesses, including the group CFO role at HMV Group.

Commenting on Wolffe’s appointment, Rachel Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of Ted Baker, said: “We are delighted to welcome David on board on a permanent basis, following a thorough process, in addition to the capability we have seen him display in recent months. David has quickly gripped the issues inside the business and developed solutions to put things right. “

The company added that he has held senior financial and executive positions at leading global consumer and media businesses, including the roles of finance director of ITV Studios, CFO at AOL Europe, and finance director, BBC Magazines and Consumer Publishing. Since 2018 he has been interim CFO in a series of private equity backed retail and technology businesses. The company further said that Wolffe joined Ted Baker on January 2, 2020 as interim chief financial officer from GeniusSports and since his arrival, he has been instrumental to a number of the group’s financial initiatives, including the agreed sale and leaseback of the Ugly Brown Building.

“The business has faced into a number of challenges in the months since I joined, and while we still have much to do, our progress so far gives me confidence that we can deliver our transformation plan and create value for all of our stakeholders,” added Wolffe.

Picture:Ted Baker media gallery