Ted Baker owner Authentic reportedly frontrunner to acquire Hunter

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the US fashion giant whose portfolio includes Ted Baker, Reebok, and Vince, is reportedly the preferred bidder to snap up British footwear company Hunter.

The deal could value Hunter at as much as 100 million pounds, according to Sky News, citing an unnamed source. That price would be considerably higher than previous estimates.

The source added that Chinese commerce group BaoZun could still be interested in a deal if talks between Authentic and Hunter fall through.

News of Authentic’s interest in snapping up the boot maker was first reported by Sky in March, the same month Hunter received a 7 million pound cash injection to keep it afloat.

And it's not the first time the businesses needed rescuing. In 2020, Hunter secured a 16.5 million pound investment amid poor trading which was further exacerbated by the pandemic.

Founded in 1856, Hunter has established itself as a quintessential British brand, securing two royal warrants and being worn by the likes of Kate Moss.

But the business was hit hard during the pandemic following the cancellation of events where the company’s boots were commonly worn, such as music festivals like Glastonbury.

Sky News said a spokesman for the brand declined to comment on a potential sale, while Authentic could not be reached for comment.