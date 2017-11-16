Ted Baker revenues increase 7.3 percent

Ted Baker revenue increased by 7.3 percent or 8 percent in constant currency for the 13 week period November 11, 2017. The company’s retail sales for the period increased by 4.6 percent or 5.1 percent in constant currency, while ecommerce sales increased by 30.5 percent or 31.3 percent in constant currency and represented 19.2 percent of total retail sales.

Commenting on trading, Ray Kelvin CBE, Founder and Chief Executive said in a media release: "The group's continued growth in the period, despite challenging trading conditions across some of our global markets, has again been underpinned by our business model and the unwavering focus on product quality and design that are central to everything we do. Whilst the Group's full year results will, as ever, be dependent on trading conditions over the important Christmas period, we remain confident of meeting our expectations.”

Wholesale sales rise 14.2 percent

Wholesale sales for the period increased by 14.2 percent or 15.4 percent in constant currency, which the company said reflected good performances from both UK and North American businesses. The company now anticipates low double-digit wholesale sales growth in constant currency for the full year.

The company added that both retail and wholesale gross margins were in line with expectations and its product and territorial licensees continue to perform well with further licensed store openings in Kuwait and Qatar.

Ted Baker said that the group's expansion continued with the opening of a new store in Oxford and further concessions in premium department stores in Canada, Germany and the UK. It also opened an outlet in Chicago and relocated the Bicester outlet.

Picture:Ted Baker website