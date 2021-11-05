Ted Baker’s non-executive director Andrew Jennings steps down

Ted Baker plc, has announced that Andrew Jennings OBE has decided to step down as a non-executive director on January 29, 2022, after more than eight years’ service.

Jennings is currently chairman of the remuneration committee and will be succeeded by Helena Feltham in this role on January 30, 2022.

Commenting on the development, John Barton, the company’s chairman, said in a release: “I regret that Andrew has taken the decision to step down from the board. I would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution as the company has navigated a difficult period.”

According to the company’s website, Jennings joined as a non-executive director in February 2014. He holds long experience in the international retail industry of over 45 years at some of the high-end speciality and department stores.

Previously, CEO of Holt Renfrew Canada, CEO of the Karstadt Group in Germany and prior to this has held a number of senior executive positions at leading UK and international retailers including president, Saks Fifth Avenue in the USA; group MD, Woolworths (SA); general manager, Harrods; CEO, House of Fraser in the UK; and deputy chair, Brown Thomas in Ireland.