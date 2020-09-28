Teen underwear brand Bleuet doubles down on its sustainable bid with new TENCEL collections

New York – Bleuet has announced the launch of a new collection of bras made in organic and sustainable fabrics. The Aster Organic Tank Bra and the Iris Bra are some of the first sensory-friendly, sustainable bras for tween and teen girls in the market.

“Social and environmental sustainability are of utmost importance to us as a company and to many of our customers, so we’re delighted to now offer sustainable and organic products for girls. These bras are just as soft as our core Bleum Bras but made of fibres that are biodegradable and revert fully back to nature,” said Elizabeth Rietz, CEO & Co-Founder of Bleuet. “As we look to the future, we believe girls need more eco-friendly undergarment options.”

Both new lines are made of organic fibres such as organic cotton spandex jersey containing TENCEL™ Lyocell fibres. TENCEL Lyocell fibers are derived from sustainable wood sources, harvested from certified and controlled sources following the stringent guidelines of the Lenzing Wood and Pulp Policy. Obtained through a solvent-spinning process recycles process water and reuses the solvent at a recovery rate of more than 99 percent. These fibres are also certified biodegradable.

TENCEL Modal fibres are mainly manufactured from beech wood, sourced from sustainable forests in Austria and neighbouring countries. A big share of the wood used at the Lenzing site comes from Austria, harvested from certified and controlled sources following the stringent guidelines of the Lenzing Wood and Pulp Policy. TENCEL Modal fibres are also fully biodegradable and compostable.

Bleuet has also renewed its commitment to responsibly manufacturing all of its apparel. The company’s mission is to empower girls of all ages through access to education and job training resources as well as investing in young female entrepreneurs.