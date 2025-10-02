Temily partners with Tomorrow London to accelerate global growth

New York-based Temily, described as a “next-generation luxury fashion house," has signed a strategic partnership with fashion incubator and accelerator Tomorrow London, designed to accelerate the brand’s global growth.

In a statement, the two companies said the move would allow luxury womenswear label Temily to expand its global presence, strengthen operations, and amplify the creative vision of founder and creative director Raechel Temily, who runs the brand alongside Olivia Buckingham as fashion director.

On the collaboration, Raechel Temily said: “While Temily’s aesthetic vision and ethos is about creating pieces that allow women to feel truly seen, our approach to building the business is about radical collaboration. Tomorrow share that ethos with us. It’s not just that they truly understand how to nurture emerging brands in a commercial context.

“What stood out to me is that they are genuine innovators. True thought leaders. Success for new brands today has no script, no cookie-cutter formula. It takes bravery to back new ideas and be on the forefront of things. That aligns with our values on the deepest level. Together, we can build something lasting - rooted in artistry, integrity, and community.”

Temily propelled for global growth following a strategic partnership with Tomorrow London

Temily Credits: Temily by Dimitri Hyacinthe

Founded in New York City earlier this year, Temily is described as a new luxury womenswear brand for women “who refuse to blend in,” merging bold statements with refined subtlety, while combining artisanal craft with forward-thinking innovation, such as hand-loomed silks and regenerative materials.

The label states “this is clothing with presence, considered, crafted, and made to last,” with all pieces developed and sampled in New York City, in close partnership with an expert atelier network, while all fabrics are custom-milled to order or hand-loomed by artisans.

Temily has quickly resonated with the fashion industry and consumers and has already garnered an influential inner circle of support, including Eve, Poppy Delevingne, Amy Jackson, Tabitha Simmons, Meghann Fahy, Vanessa Kingori, Nicky Hilton, Tina Leung, Erin Walsh, and Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

By joining forces with Tomorrow London, the label will receive tailored sales, financial, and operational support to help accelerate growth, with the incubator adding “respecting the brand’s individuality and protecting its creative vision”.

Temily Credits: Temily by Dimitri Hyacinthe

Stefano Martinetto, chief executive of Tomorrow London, added: “What struck me about Temily is the unique tension between strength and softness. The clothes carry a deep femininity while making the wearer feel empowered, achieved not through excess but through refinement and precision in detail. Raechel does not just design clothing, she creates a universe. Our role as partners is to make sure her vision is amplified: to build the runway so she can walk it.

“Raechel’s leadership, her clarity of vision, and her ability to merge ethics with aesthetics show exactly why more women need to be empowered in creative leadership. Temily is not a concept born yesterday; Raechel brings maturity, experience, and substance.”

Tomorrow London is a fashion incubator and accelerator that supports the growth of international brands and creative leaders "rooted in community, culture, and purpose" and has invested in emerging brands such as Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Martine Rose and Coperni.