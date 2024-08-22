Temu opens marketplace to European traders

Temu's sales platform is now open to users in Europe, according to a report by the trade journal for web retailers Twinkle after an employee of the company announced the news in a post on LinkedIn.

Temu will now offer EU merchants the option to outsource certain tasks, such as advertising and promotion, in addition to “extensive support, multilingual customer service, free marketing across all channels, and business setup and training assistance,” according to Zixia Yi, a Temu employee.

Yi shared: “In April 2024, Temu introduced the Local-to-Local model in the EU, specifically for sellers with overseas warehousing and fulfillment capabilities. From July, the marketplace has officially opened for registration by companies with EU entities, including those in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the Netherlands.”

Temu has only been active on the market since the end of 2022, and has quickly grown in popularity due to its affordable pricing and expansive range. The fast-growing Chinese e-tailer is comparable to Shein, which it has been butting heads with via various degrees of lawsuits over the past year.

In the latest lawsuit which came into the public eye August 21, Shein said its rival Temu had engaged in unfair trading, bringing forth claims of "counterfeit products" the violate intellectual property (IP) rights. This is according to court documents filed in Washington, DC, in which Shein alleged that Temu encourages sellers to copy goods and use designs without permission.