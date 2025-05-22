Temu supports alliance against product counterfeiting

Temu is supporting action against product counterfeiting and is joining the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC).

The Chinese online trading platform signed a memorandum of understanding with the IACC, Temu announced on Thursday. This is intended to deepen cooperation on the protection of intellectual property and strengthen efforts to combat online counterfeiting.

As a result, Temu is now a founding member of the IACC's Marketplace Advisory Council (MAC), which also includes “leading online marketplaces, payment providers and global brands”. The e-commerce platforms Amazon and Ebay, as well as the brands Chanel and Nike, are also part of the MAC.

“This memorandum of understanding is a significant step forward in our collaboration, which is based on transparency, accountability and a shared commitment to consumer protection,” said IACC president Bob Barchiesi. “The IACC created the MAC to bring players together in a way that creates real, sustainable impact – and Temu's participation helps strengthen that vision.”

Building towards ‘trusted online marketplace’

Temu's accession is intended to underscore the platform's commitment “to building a trusted online marketplace”. A Temu spokesperson said: “We look forward to working with other industry leaders to jointly take vigorous action against the sale of illegal goods on the internet.”

According to its own information, Temu has invested heavily in the protection of intellectual property since its launch in 2022, according to the announcement. This includes seller verification and compliance training, algorithmic monitoring and manual verification, an IP protection portal and a brand register to simplify the filing of applications to block illegal offers, as well as an internal enforcement team.

Despite these measures, companies are also repeatedly complaining that the products on the platform look deceptively similar to those in their own range, as DPA reported in December.