Ten Thousand receives investment from Forza Capital

New York City-based men’s activewear brand Ten Thousand, which has become known for its performance-driven apparel tested by elite athletes, has secured additional investment from Forza Capital, the credit division of Forza Holdings.

Forza took part in the Series B funding round in Ten Thousand to position the brand to “lead the premium men's performance apparel category with authenticity, precision, and scalable growth”.

This is the latest investment from Forza in the activewear brand following its participation in its 21.5 million US dollar Series A round in 2023.

Financial details about the Series B funding round have not been disclosed.

Sabin Burrell, managing partner at Forza Capital, said in a statement: “We backed Ten Thousand because they don’t chase trends - they set standards. This Series B round is about accelerating what they do best: building elite gear for real athletes. We’re investing in substance, not hype.”

Ten Thousand has established a distinct presence in the 100 billion US dollar plus global athleticwear market, centred around its athlete-led design, offering apparel, accessories and equipment for “those who train with purpose,” from crossfitters to endurance runners.