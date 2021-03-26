Tendam acquires majority stake in Slowlove amid portfolio expansion

Spanish fashion retailer Tendam has acquired a majority stake in label Slowlove for an undisclosed sum in the latest addition to its growing portfolio.

Tendam, which also owns brands the Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro, Springfield, Women’secret, Fifty brands, and Hoss Intropia, will assume responsibility for Slowlove’s operational management.

But creative control of the label, which mixes “urban folk style and bohemian chic essence”, will remain with founders Sara Carbonero and Isabel Jiménez, who established the company back in 2015.

Slowlove has already been working with Tendam’s Cortefiel brand since last summer.

“Last year we began a very successful collaboration between Slowlove and Cortefiel, and today we are delighted to announce that with this agreement we are taking the relationship even further,” said Marie Castellvi-Dépée, executive managing director of Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro and Hoss Intropia, in a statement.

Castellvi-Dépée, who will oversee the management of Slowlove’s operations, continued: “In the initial phase, our main goal is to support Slowlove as it evolves and prepares for growth. The brand will benefit from Tendam’s resources, corporate organisation and operational expertise.”

Slowlove will launch its first collection under the new ownership on April 8. The spring/summer 2021 collection will be available on Slowlove’s website, online at Cortefiel and Pedro del Hierro and across the network of Cortefiel and Pedro del Hierro brick-and-mortar stores.

This is the latest step forward in Tendam’s portfolio expansion. The company also announced this month the launch of a new brand designed for women between 18 and 35, called High Spirits, a fully-online label to be sold via its Springfield marketplace. Springfield aims to include close to 20 new labels in the coming months, Tendam said at the time of the High Spirits announcement.

That followed the news last month that Tendam would be relaunching Hoss Intropia for spring/summer 2021, an affordable luxury brand Tendam acquired back in 2019.

Hoss Intropia will have its own web store and will also show its collections at shop-in-shops in 20 Spanish flagship stores of Tendam’s Cortefiel and Pedro del Hierro brands as well as at showroom concepts in six other stores.

The brand will then “gradually grow its presence internationally” within department stores and throughout Tendam’s franchisee network.