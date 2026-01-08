Tesco clothing sales increase 4.4 percent during Christmas trading period

Tesco PLC has reported a resilient performance in its Home & Clothing division during the critical third-quarter and Christmas trading periods of 2025/26.

Defying a broader market trend where rivals saw significant declines in discretionary spending, Tesco’s Home & Clothing like-for-like (LFL) sales grew by 2.1 percent over the 19-week period. The performance was particularly bolstered by the clothing segment, which saw a sales increase of 4.4 percent during the six-week Christmas window.

This growth comes as the retailer continues to expand its digital ecosystem. Earlier in the 2025/26 financial year, Tesco launched F&F online to complement its marketplace offering, making its range of affordable fashion more accessible to customers.

These strategic moves into high-growth digital channels appear to have paid off, helping the retailer capture volume-driven market share even as competitors like Marks & Spencer reported a 2.9 percent dip in fashion and home sales during similar periods.

Following a strong Christmas performance, Tesco now expects to deliver FY 25/26 Group adjusted operating profit at the upper end of the 2.9 billion pounds to 3.1 billion pounds guidance range issued in October.