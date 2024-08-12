Tesco introduces ‘digital passports’ for clothing ahead of EU crackdown

British supermarket giant Tesco is believed to have introduced “digital passports” for its clothing range in response to an incoming EU crackdown on sustainability that is set to come into play over the next few years.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the retailer has applied the tool to each item in its F&F fashion range, providing shoppers with information about the products, including where their materials were sourced.

The introduction of ‘Digital Product Passports’ (DPPs) has been a central focus for the EU and will require companies from a wide number of industries that operate in the region to implement such a tool once the rule comes into force and begins to roll out over the next eight years.

Companies that fail to meet the requirements will be subject to fines and could be banned from selling goods in the EU.

The hope is that the initiative will not only encourage better supply chain practices but will also deter greenwashing, of which many UK-based companies have already been accused.

While not exactly elaborating on Tesco’s use of the technology, head of technical at the retailer, Joe Little, confirmed the benefits of DPPs in a statement to The Telegraph reading: “DPPs represent an important step forward, encouraging and promoting sustainable and circular practices.”