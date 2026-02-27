Textile Exchange continues to rollout membership model with Action Cohort pathway

On the back of its pivot to a membership model, Textile Exchange has now outlined a new Action Cohort to run alongside its Community Cohort, this time with a focus on standardising progress reporting for brands, retailers, and raw material producers.

This new cohort is structured around a three-step pathway that the organisation’s chief engagement and partnerships officer, Sarah Needham, said intended to give structure and confidence to accelerate impact and help transform the industry.

She added: “This new approach clearly sets out how we move forward, concretising the steps needed to accelerate the shift to preferred production systems, and supporting organisations in driving lasting impact.”

The first step will see reporting on progress relating to materials sourcing and production continue for members on a voluntary basis through 2026. This will then become mandatory for brands and retailers by 2027. For organisations in Tiers 1 to 3 and Tier 4, reporting requirements will have a longer timeline.

In step two, Textile Exchange addresses the verification of material sourcing and production systems, including materials produced under its own standards and other certification schemes. This practice will focus on key areas – like deforestation, human rights, and animal welfare, among others – with members to receive additional support in setting targets to increase their use of materials from verified systems.

These targets are due to be published shortly, the organisation said, and will align with the goal of providing a standardised means of measuring and tracking progress. Target-setting will then be required of all Action Cohort members starting 2027, while supplier and producer requirements will come into effect at a later date.

The final step intends to accelerate collective action through system transformation, striving for the goal of supporting members to make decisive action that pushes for system-wide impact.

Members of the Action Cohort will receive benefits such as Textile Exchange reports, material production insights, access to a members-only forum, and discounted entry to events and conferences, alongside further guidance and support to advance efforts in sourcing and producing more responsible materials.