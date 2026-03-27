Textile Exchange introduces first LCA study on cotton's environmental impact

Textile Exchange has released the first in a new series of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) studies, aimed at improving the quality and consistency of environmental impact data across the fashion and textile industry.

The initial report focuses on cotton, providing updated data across key producing countries and covering a range of systems including organic, regenerative, recycled and conventional production. The study forms part of a wider rollout of seven LCAs, with further research set to cover materials such as polyester, nylon, wool and leather through 2026 and 2027.

The organisation said the studies take a broader “LCA+” approach, expanding beyond traditional environmental metrics to also include factors like soil health, biodiversity and social impacts where relevant.

Beth Jensen, chief impact officer at Textile Exchange, said: “This work is about improving the quality, transparency, and appropriate use of LCA data at the raw material level, where it is urgently needed.

“By closing critical data gaps for priority fibers, we are providing credible, fully documented impact data that supports more accurate modeling and tracking of greenhouse gas emissions and other impacts.”

Findings from the cotton study highlight that environmental impact varies significantly depending on where and how cotton is grown. Field emissions, largely linked to synthetic fertiliser use, were identified as a key impact area across most regions.

Debra Guo, lead for cotton and crops at Textile Exchange, added: “This LCA study shows that cotton’s environmental impact hinges on where it’s grown and how it’s managed in the field… enabling brands to make more informed sourcing decisions.”

The data will be submitted to industry databases to support more consistent tracking and decision-making across the sector.