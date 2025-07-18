Textile Exchange to launch approved criteria of new Materials Matter Standard in December

Global non-profit Textile Exchange introduced its new Materials Matter Standard at its annual conference last year, a voluntary sustainability standard for the production and initial processing of raw materials. After a successful vote by the International Working Group (IWG) as an independent decision-making body, Textile Exchange will launch the approved criteria for the Standard on 12th December 2025. The Standard itself will become effective in 2026.

The Materials Matter Standard establishes what best practice looks like for different materials in various settings, from farms to recycling facilities. “This new standard marks an important step in the evolution of our current suite of standards to incentivise a system in which the materials in our clothing and textiles support the climate, respect human rights and animal welfare and drive beneficial outcomes for soil health, water and biodiversity,” states Textile Exchange.

The approved criteria will outline the requirements that raw material producers must fulfil to achieve their certification. An accompanying Materials Matter Claims and Labelng Policy will lay out how brands, suppliers and others can make claims and label products as Materials Matter certified.

Until the new standard is in effect, the current standards will be in force until the completion of the transition period. Once the standard is in effect, organisations must complete their next audit to the new standard to maintain their certification from that date onwards. “We will openly communicate exact effective and mandatory dates on 12th December alongside the publication of the standard criteria,” afirms Textile Exchange.