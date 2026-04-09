Textile recycler Spinnova resumes trial runs at Finnish factory

Finnish textile technology company Spinnova has started test runs at its Woodspin demonstration factory in Jyväskylä, the company announced in a press release. The aim of these trials is to validate its recycling technique, which converts plant-based material into textile fibres, on a larger scale to increase production efficiency and fibre quality. If the test phase is successful, Spinnova aims to resume larger-scale production later this year.

The restart follows a turbulent period for the company. In June 2025, production came to a complete halt and employees were temporarily laid off after former joint venture partner Suzano decided to cease further investment. Spinnova subsequently took over all of Suzano's facilities in October to maintain control over the development of the Spinnova fibre.

CEO Janne Poranen emphasises that this step should pave the way for future industrial supplies to fashion companies. Serious interest in purchasing the recycled fibres has previously been shown by apparel companies such as H&M Group, Marimekko and The North Face. Last month, Swiss industrial engineering and manufacturing company Sulzer joined as a tech partner to accelerate scaling and help improve Spinnova's competitive position.