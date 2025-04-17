Textile-to-textile recycling: Reju partners with Rematrix

Textile-to-textile regenerator Reju has entered into a partnership with Rematrix, a Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) from Vicenza, Italy, to secure a compliant and sustainable supply of end-of-life textiles.

Rematrix collaborates with fashion companies and manages the end-of-life phase of their textile products, ensuring compliance with the upcoming Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations in Italy and across Europe.

The company promotes the reuse and recycling of textile waste and the development of circular business models through an industrial supply chain, its own traceability platform and a network of technology and business partners.

Going beyond EPR requirements

The new partnership will impact regional post-consumer waste problems in the areas where they are created, thus helping to work towards enabling solutions and providing opportunities for near shoring.

“Rematrix's ability to manage the entire lifecycle of textile products, from collection to recycling, aligns perfectly with our mission,” comments Reju CEO Patrik Frisk in a press release. “This alliance not only supports our material sourcing strategy, but also accelerates the industry's transition to a circular economy.”

In addition, the managing partner of the Rematrix PRO, Innovando, will bring its expertise in traceability, compliance and waste optimisation to the partnership, ensuring that all sourced textile waste meets the highest environmental standards, from post-production to post-consumption stages.

“Partnering with Reju enables us to equip brands with strategic tools to go beyond EPR requirements and embrace concretely a circular business model. By combining our expertise in end-of-life textile collection and management with Reju's regeneration capabilities, we empower brands to take full control of their supply chains and gain a competitive edge in an increasingly sustainability driven market. This partnership lays the foundation for textile companies to evolve their business models towards a circularity that is both environmentally and economically sustainable,” adds Rematrix CEO Enrico Soffiati.