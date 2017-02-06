TFG London acquires womenswear brand Damsel in a Dress

London - TFG London, the parent company international fashion brands Phase Eight, Whistles and Studio8, has announced the acquisition of the premium womenswear brand ‘Damsel in a Dress’ on Monday morning.

The latest acquisition comes as TFG London, continues to strengthen its fashion portfolio. “This acquisition represents the third by TFG London over the last 24 months, as we continue to see significant opportunities for both organic and acquisitive growth in the UK market,” commented Ben Barnett, Chief Executive of TFG London. “We are delighted with the strong growth in our portfolio of brands over the last 12 months and look forward to a further year of sales and profit progression in 2017.”

The premium womenswear brand is set to be led by a new team established by its new owner. Victoria Snepp, former Head of Design at Baystan, will led the creative direction of the womenswear brand under the strategic direction of Judith Bremner, Brand Director of Phase Eight and Studio8. “The team and I are excited about the future for Damsel in a Dress and are looking forward to revealing a brand refresh in AW17, building upon its reputation with both customers and the press as a premium and modern womenswear brand,” said Judith Bremner in a statement. “We look forward to presenting the new collection to the press in May 2017.”

Founded in 2010, the brand has Damsel in a Dress has grown, generating over 7 million pounds in sales in 2016. Currently available in 33 John Lewis stores, Arnotts as well as online at John Lewis and House of Fraser and www.damselinadress.co.uk, the brand is best known for playful, yet sophisticated designs. “We see significant opportunity to develop the Damsel in a Dress brand in the UK and internationally, leveraging the network and relationships established within Phase Eight and Whistles,” added Lee Harlow, Managing Director of TFG London. “Today’s acquisition represents a further step on our journey to build a successful international brand portfolio.”

Photo: Damsel in a Dress, Facebook