The Athlete’s Foot reports 7 percent revenue growth in 2023

In 2023, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), reported a 7 percent surge in sales to 593 million dollars.

Commenting on the results, Param Singh, chairman of Arklyz Group, said in a statement: "I am proud to share that TAF's remarkable 7 percent sales growth to 593 million dollars is a testament in executing to our strategic vision and unwavering commitment to our community-centric practices."

In 2023, TAF celebrated financial growth and heightened customer engagement with the global rollout of its "Neighbourhood" store concept. This initiative, the company said, emphasising localised assortments and philanthropic programs, fueled growth and underscored TAF's commitment to diversity, empowerment, and sustainability.

The company undertook initiatives such as the Impact Council Summits and sponsorship of the HBCU Elite 100. Grammy-winning artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard's participation in the Strategic African American Retail Track (StAART) Program, culminated in the opening of a TAF store in Greenville, SC.

The company added that supported by extensive community programming totaling 50,000 hours and collaborations with over 60 non-profits, including initiatives like "Back to School Kicks Chicago" and the "Gala" for Atlanta Public Schools, TAF showcased its continued commitment to social responsibility and community upliftment. In the EMEA region, initiatives such as Project Fearless and Hope Runners were undertaken by the company.

The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in over 30 countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland, and in Atlanta, GA in the United States.