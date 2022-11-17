The Athlete’s Foot teams up with Adidas School of Experiential Education

Global retailer of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories The Athlete’s Foot (TAF) is collaborating with German sportswear brand Adidas’ School of Experiential Education in Design (S.E.E.D.) on the Soles of Hope Event, set to take place in New Orleans on November 20th.

The aim of the Soles of Hope event benefits the residents and families living in Hope House NOLA, an initiative of The Ladies of Hope Ministries (The LOHM).

Hope House NOLA aims to provide a safe space with live-in support for women and girls dealing with trauma due to current or former incarceration.

Several speakers with experience in Design and Leadership will be present at the Soles of Hope event in New Orleans, including Dr. Topeka K. Sam, Founder and CEO of The Ladies of Hope Ministries and Hope House NOLA, Cheresse Thornhill, The Athlete’s Foot IMPACT Council Member, and Director of Design Education & Growth at S.E.E.D, and Liz Connelly, Senior Manager in Design Education at S.E.E.D.

In addition, Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson, Liz Connelly, and S.E.E.D. designers Chandrika Carr and Daziah Green will be hosting a Shoe Customization Workshop.

Furthermore, young footwear designers can explore opportunities for employment in The Athlete’s Foot New Orleans stores and with TAF New Orleans franchise partner Moe Jabbar.

TAF and Adidas team up to raise money for the formerly incarcerated

Commenting on the collaboration, Cassidy Dansberry, Marketing Coordinator at The Athlete’s Foot, said, "Our partnership with the adidas S.E.E.D. program and The Ladies of Hope Ministries is a perfect example of the type of collaborations we were looking to identify when we created The Impact Council. The Athlete's Foot is dedicated to raising up and sustaining our local communities on every level."

The two-year Adidas programme entitled School for Experiential Education in Design (S.E.E.D.) in collaboration with Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design in Detroit, Michigan, meant as an alternative to university programmes in Footwear Design.

During the S.E.E.D. programme, industry experts from Adidas and other companies mentor students and teach them leadership and design skills with the aim of the young designers creating physical products and bringing them to the company’s marketplace.

"We are excited to partner with The Athlete's Foot and The LOHM on this S.E.E.D. Soles of Hope event where participants will have an opportunity to learn about the design process and customize their own pair of adidas Superstars," Cheresse Thornhill, TAF IMPACT Council Member and Director of Design Education and Growth at S.E.E.D said about the partnership.

The Soles of Hope event will take place at the The Athlete’s Foot New Orleans location on November 20, from 5 PM to 9 PM. All proceeds will go to the families living in Hope House NOLA.