The Baukjen Group achieves record profit growth in October

The Baukjen Group has said that the company achieved highest ever monthly profit of over 150,000 pounds in October despite the challenging retail environment, with many of its competitors announcing losses, profit warnings and store closures.

“We’re delighted with the strong performance of The Baukjen Group despite the challenging environment. We’re very positive about the future and have several exciting plans up our sleeves,” said Geoff van Sonsbeeck, the company’s CEO in a statement.

The British retailer, home to womenswear brand Baukjen and maternity brand Isabella Oliver, attributed their record-breaking result to a combination of factors, including the strength of the AW18 collections designed in collaboration with new Head of Design, Natalie Grant, a cost cutting programme and the support of their bank, Santander.

The company added to the statement that due to the challenging retail climate it undertook a deep cost cutting programme in early 2018, which resulted in a 1.2 million pounds reduction in costs. The company’s bank, Santander also extended a temporarily facility extension to allow the company to deliver this initiative.

