The Bay names new chief customer officer

Digital fashion platform The Bay has announced the appointment of Alexander Meyer as chief customer officer.

Meyer has been tasked with managing the ongoing transformation of the company’s integrated marketing, media and customer success strategies, with a particular focus on high growth, brand and personalisation. He will oversee brand strategy, customer insights, marketing and creative, loyalty and communications functions for both The Bay and Hudson’s Bay.

Meyer’s appointment is part of the Canadian retail group’s digital-first approach, which looks to accelerate growth, build acquisition and enhance loyalty, as stated by the company’s CEO and president, Iain Nairn, in a release.

The new addition will see Meyer apply more than a decade of experience in the area, displayed in his previous work in marketing, digital transformation and product and business development. He comes from his role at Australia’s fashion and sports retailer The Iconic, at which he served as chief marketing officer for five years.