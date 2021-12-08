The Bay to partner with NuOrder and Lightspeed

The Bay, which operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life and style digital platforms in Canada, is partnering with NuOrder by Lightspeed to further accelerate its digital-first transformation. Launching ahead of the pre-fall footwear market, the NuOrder by Lightspeed platform directly connects buyers and suppliers in real-time to visualize and develop assortments, localize, and cater to different markets, and complete orders that deliver the best product to consumers.

NuOrder by Lightspeed’s technology will accelerate the digitization of The Bay’s buying and merchandising processes with its visually driven and intuitive platform to help buyers make data-driven decisions, collaborate with vendors, and expedite the go-to-market process. Through a fully integrated system with The Bay, NuOrder by Lightspeed automates the purchase order/item creation process to further expedite delivery and, ultimately, the online offer, showcasing product to customers faster than ever before.

“Delivering an assortment that reflects the brands, quality, and lifestyle that our customers trust us to deliver is essential to The Bay experience,” said Laura Janney, chief merchant of The Bay, in a statement. “We are driving a customer-centric approach across our business, and the NuOrder by Lightspeed platform now streamlines our internal process with significant speed and efficiency and allows us to elevate and cater to market preferences through curated on-trend assortments.”

“We are excited to partner with The Bay, an iconic Canadian retailer that delivers an extraordinary shopping experience to Canadian consumers,” said Olivia Skuza, co-founder of NuOrder and general manager of NuOrder by Lightspeed, in a statement. “The NuOrder by Lightspeed platform has innovated the buying process to enable real-time collaboration, inventory management efficiencies, and effective collaboration, all which drive meaningful business results.”