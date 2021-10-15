The Bellevue Collection raises 75,000 dollars for nonprofits

The Bellevue Collection has raised 75,000 dollars for local nonprofits during its 16th annual Fashion Week.

Celebrating 75 years of fashion, the fashion week returned in person for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. The Posh Party Trend Show and The Collective Runway Show ticket sales earned 75,000 dollars, with the donation going to two local nonprofits, the Bellevue LifeSpring and Dress for Success Seattle.

“One of the missions we are so passionate about,” said the vice president of marketing for The Bellevue Collection Jennifer Leavitt, “is to continuously support the community we have been so fortunate to do business in.”

The Bellevue LifeSpring is aimed at low-income children, with programs available to assist with clothing, educational scholarships, food and emergency rent assistance for families. Dress for Success Seattle is a nonprofit which seeks to empower women to gain economic independence through a network of support, development tools and professional attire.

The Bellevue Collection also offered an online livestream, and along with this year’s ticket sales, the total amount of ticketed donations by The Bellevue Collection is more than 1.5 million dollars over the past 15 years.