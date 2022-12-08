The Body Shop global retail director reportedly steps down

The Body Shop’s global retail director Linda Campbell has reportedly stepped down months after she received a promotion.

Campbell is said to have already left the health and beauty retailer at the end of November, according to Retail Week.

It comes after she was promoted in January to global retail director.

In the position, Campbell was tasked with the roll out of The Body Shop’s ‘Activist Workshop’ store format, which was set out to embrace campaigning and drove the revival of its Refill stations.

Campbell joined the company in 2014 as retail director, and later stepped up to the position of UK and Ireland managing director in 2017.

Prior to The Body Shop, she has held multiple positions over the course of eight years at Space NK, and also served as commercial director of Planet Organic.

Her departure comes as the retailer’s owner Natura reported falling sales, with the company’s UK business particularly feeling the pressure.

The conglomerate, which also owns the likes of Avon and Aesop, said The Body Shop had “continued to post challenging results amid channel decline in the ‘At Home’ segment”.

As part of its financial report, the company said it would be implementing measures in an attempt to offset its losses, including store footprint optimisation and stricter cost containment.