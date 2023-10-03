The Burberry Foundation launches initiative to support young Ukrainians

The Burberry Foundation, the charity set up in 2008 by Burberry Group plc, is partnering with Save the Children to support young people impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The two organisations are launching ‘Life Chances,’ a programme designed to help young Ukrainian refugees recover by furthering their education and career prospects, improving social and emotional well-being, and empowering them "to become agents of change within their communities".

Scheduled to run exclusively in Poland until June 2025, the programme aims to provide holistic support to Ukrainian refugees aged 14-18 whilst they adapt to life in Poland in response to the fact that only 44 percent of Ukrainian children were enrolled within a local school at the end of the 2022/2023 academic year, according to a report from Save the Children.

The programme, created in consultation with Ukrainian refugees, will be fully available in November and will be extended to young people in Poland. It will focus on offering language support, including Polish lessons to integrate into society more easily, alongside academic tutoring and career guidance, mental health and psychosocial support.

The Burberry Foundation x Save the Children ‘Life Chances’ – Ivan, 17, poses for a portrait at his damaged school outside of Kyiv Credits: Save the Children

In addition, there will be activities to support the development of social connections and cohesion to help participants develop foundational skills, competencies, behaviours, and attitudes needed to support their aspirations and help them become a part of the local community.

All activities within the programme will be implemented through libraries and other community spaces throughout Poland, ensuring young people have access to information, culture and technology, as well as a safe environment within which they can meet other people and develop their potential.

Nicole Lovett, responsibility programme director at Burberry, said in a statement: “Save the Children plays a pivotal role in ensuring young people across the globe are safe, healthy and are given the tools they need to reach their full potential.

“The Burberry Foundation is proud to partner with them on Life Chances, a programme that will help the thousands of young people impacted by the crisis to recover, grow and create opportunities for a better future.”