The business behind BoohooMan’s Brand Locker marketplace

BoohooMan has entered the marketplace arena with the launch of Brand Locker, a new online platform featuring products from over 560 third-party brands across categories such as menswear, activewear, accessories, and resale luxury. The move reflects a wider transition toward a platform-driven retail model, while corresponding to broader trends in e-commerce that target product variety and sustainable consumption.

Described by the brand’s CEO, Samir Kamani, as a “digital locker room” for men’s fashion, the marketplace will allow BoohooMan to both diversify its offering while avoiding challenges typically associated with traditional inventory management. It's a shift that coincides with a wider business transformation currently underway at Debenhams Group, formerly Boohoo Group, outlined by leadership earlier this year.

BoohooMan is thus evolving into a model that hopes to bring more flexibility in addressing market demands and evolving consumer sentiments, particularly among an audience that is increasingly favouring convenience. This is reflected in Brand Locker’s initial product selection, which includes both established and emerging brands in streetwear, fitness, footwear and nutrition.

Pre-loved category and broad offering address evolving consumer preferences

A notable feature of the new platform is the integration of a pre-loved category that offers authenticated secondhand luxury items, including watches and apparel. Aligning with sustainability trends, the inclusion of secondhand items responds to changing consumer preferences, particularly among younger demographics who are increasingly influenced by environmental concerns.

Investing in a marketplace format also aligns with rapdily shifting sentiments towards online shopping, triggered by the pandemic, which sped up adoption of digital retail. Customers are now said to be relying on "one-stop" platforms where they can access a range of product categories without needing to visit multiple sites.

The landscape of online marketplaces is already well-established and competitive, with platforms like Asos long-operating under such structures. Meanwhile, fast fashion retailers once focused on their sole brand are also moving towards similar models. H&M, for example, has introduced collections from other labels in its group portfolio to its website, while Urban Outfitters continues to grow its range of third-party sellers. Such a set up allows a business to reduce costs and operate with more flexibility, while enabling suppliers to scale by selling directly to customers.

Debenhams Group eyes wider marketplace-focused strategy

It is exactly these qualities that the Debenhams Group is striving for under its ongoing turnaround plan, introduced by CEO Dan Finley in March. At the time, Finley said the company’s idea to create a leaner operating model was “critical to the turnaround of the youth brands”, namely PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo and Nasty Gal.

In a statement, Finley said: “We see a clear path to scaling this into a multibillion-pound GMV business with strong profitability. The successful turnaround of Debenhams is our blueprint for the wider turnaround of the group. The turnaround of our youth brands is underway and will take time. I have inherited significant challenges. I can see their future potential as they evolve into fashion-led marketplaces and adopt a leaner operating model.”

For BoohooMan, the preliminary focus will now be on the successful execution of delivery, product quality and customer experience, which all need to remain consistent between brand partners. Its performance will depend on how the platform grows without losing focus of its core audience, testing the company’s ability to adapt to new means of trading.