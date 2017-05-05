The Chapar seeks to raise 1 million pounds via Crowdcube to fund expansion

Online menswear personal styling service, the Chapar, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube today to help fund its expansion. The online styling service seeks to raise 1,000,000 pounds to invest in its ongoing expansion to ensure it is able to keep up with its increasing demand.

Founded by Sam Middleton and his father back in 2012, the Chapar is a menswear online personal styling service which offers over 50 high-end and premium brands, including Paul Smith, Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss.

The London-based style service has averaged over 120 percent growth year on year and counts over 120,000 members across the UK. In order to continue growing, the Chapar is inviting members and non-members to become part of its company via Crowdcube from as little as 10 pounds. Members of Chapar were also given a 72 window to invest in the Chapar before it launched to the public.

At the moment the Chapar currently offers its services across Europe, but the majority of its customers are based in the UK. The Chapar works with a team of 30 stylists which select outfits for clients based on their own personal style and needs following a 10-minute phone call. Afterwards, a package containing the stylists picks is sent to customers within 3 to 5 days, who only pay for the items they wish to keep and are free to send the rest back for free.

Photo: Courtesy of the Chapar