The Children’s Place appoints former Nestle CMO to board

The Children’s Place has announced the appointment of Alicia Enciso to its board of directors and as a member of its Corporate Responsibility, Sustainability and Governance Committee.

Enciso, who is an independent director, will hold office until the company’s annual meeting in 2024.

Most recently, Enciso was the chief marketing officer of Nestle USA from 2017 until her retirement in May 2023.

She initially joined the food company in 2008 as vice president marketing and communications, before taking on the CMO role.

Prior to Nestle, Enciso served as the principal consultant, Mexico managing director of Zyman Group from 2005 to 2008 and was also CEO and co-founder of internet media trading company Tradaq from 1999 to 2005.

She has also held leadership positions at the Procter & Gamble Company and the Estée Lauder Company.

In a release, Norman Matthews, chair of The Children’s Place board, said: “Alicia is a proven senior business leader with an exceptional track record in creating innovative and high-growth marketing and digital strategies in the consumer industry.

“As an experienced and accomplished C-suite executive, she brings a broad strategic and operational skillset, which will strengthen our board and help to support the company’s digital transformation through its strong focus on marketing to our digitally savvy and diverse customer base.”

Alongside Enciso’s appointment, the company also announced Tracey Griffin is stepping down from the board after serving since 2020.

Griffin will be moving on to become chief financial officer of Dubai-based luxury retailer Chalhoub Group.