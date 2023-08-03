The Children’s Place names new executives in leadership shuffle

Kidswear apparel retailer The Children’s Place has announced a number of new appointments among its executive team as it continues to work towards growth initiatives and strengthening its digital-first mindset.

Stepping into the new role of brand president is Maegan Markee, who has been with the company for over 13 years in a range of increasingly responsible executive positions.

Markee has now been tasked with keeping an overview of customer-facing activities across the company’s family of brands.

Sheamus Toal has been promoted to the expanded role of chief operating officer and chief financial officer, for which he will be responsible for both logistics and distribution, as well as finance and investor relations.

Toal initially joined The Children’s Place in October 2022 after spending over 16 years with New York & Company, where he held several senior level finance and operational positions.

In this new role, Toal will continue to focus on optimising the company’s expense structure and store fleet, as well as streamlining operations as it continues to execute a transformation plan.

Meanwhile, Mary Beth Sheridan has been appointed as the company’s chief merchant, a new role overseeing merchandising, sourcing, planning and allocation.

Sheridan was most recently chief merchandising officer at Anthropologie from September 2020 to February 2023, after serving in a number of executive roles at Macy’s over several years.