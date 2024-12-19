 
  • Home
  • News
  • Business
  • The Children’s Place expects to report positive Q4

The Children’s Place expects to report positive Q4

By Prachi Singh

loading...

Scroll down to read more
Business
Gymboree XO Mandy Moore collection Credits: Gymboree/The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place in its preliminary partial fourth quarter results statement said that net sales for the six-week increased 3.4 percent.

However, comparable retail sales decreased 8.9 percent for the reporting period driven by decreases in e-commerce revenue.

In terms of channel sales results during the period under review, the company experienced a decrease in brick-and-mortar revenue due to a lower store count.

The Children’s Place also reported a smaller than expected decrease in e-commerce revenue as the company continued to rationalize its unprofitable promotional strategies. The company added that these decreases were offset by an increase in wholesale revenue.

Gymboree
The Children's Place