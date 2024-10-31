The Children’s Place to sell via Shein in new partnership

The Children’s Place has announced a new partnership with Shein that will see products from the childrenswear retailer sold via the fast fashion giant’s platform.

The move was dubbed a “significant step forward” by The Children’s Place, which is continuing to embark on the implementation of an omnichannel strategy centred around diversification.

Brand president, Claudia Lima-Guinehut, added: “Our partnership with Shein allows us to seamlessly meet customers where they are – on digital platforms – delivering the convenience, value, and satisfaction they expect from us.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to making shopping effortless, accessible, and exciting for today’s families.”

For Shein, the partnership builds on efforts to expand its variety of offerings, a mission that has involved introducing “renowned brands” to its shopping experience, as noted by vice president, global brand operations, Jessica Liu.

Liu continued: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with The Children's Place, helping them to reach millions of customers around the world by offering their beloved products on Shein’s trusted and innovative global platform.”

The Children’s Place is currently available on Shein’s US site and will soon be rolled-out globally in phases.