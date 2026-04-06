The Do’s and Don’ts of opening a physical retail store: Community, identity and strategic decisions

Buenos Aires - For Peruvian designer Annaiss Yucra, opening her first physical store recent was not an impulsive decision, but the result of a process built over time—shaped by textile heritage, experimentation and commercial validation.

In today’s digital era, where many brands are born and grow through social media, physical retail continues to play a strategic role in the fashion business. However, far from being an immediate step, opening a store usually responds to a combination of factors: brand identity, customer knowledge and an active community that supports that decision.

In Yucra’s case, this journey was not only defined by her development as a designer, but also by her connection to a family tradition deeply rooted in artisanal production in Peru.

This article is part of “The Do’s and Don’ts,” a FashionUnited editorial series that gathers insights from industry professionals to explore, from a practical perspective, the most common successes and mistakes in key fashion business decisions.

From online to physical retail

Yucra is a third-generation descendant of Indigenous women artisans. Her family built a textile business in Lima over several decades. After studying fashion in the United Kingdom, she returned to Peru in 2018 and joined the family business, initially with a more experimental approach. “The brand was my baby,” she recalls.

The designer went through different stages of commercial validation, where each instance functioned as a testing ground before opening her store.

Her first approach to physical retail came through a partnership with department store chain Falabella, where she worked under an unusual model: maintaining control of her production within her own workshop. This experience allowed her to understand key retail dynamics, such as product rotation and the importance of inclusive sizing, incorporating a broader offering from the outset.

She later developed a series of pop-ups over several years. These temporary spaces not only served as sales channels but also as opportunities to observe customer behavior: what they were looking for, how they shopped and what they needed from the physical experience.“Each pop-up gave us information,” she explains. From stock levels to spatial design, everything was gradually refined.

The role of community

The final decision to open a physical store did not come solely from a business standpoint, but from direct demand from her community.

“They were asking for a space to try on the garments,” she says. The digital experience was not enough: contact with the product and the brand universe required a physical environment. Another key factor was tourism. Many international clients traveled to Peru with the intention of purchasing her pieces, further reinforcing the need for a permanent retail space.

The Do’s

Build a community before opening.

For Yucra, the starting point is not the physical space, but the audience. “Everything starts with having a solid community,” she states.

Validate the business progressively.

Before investing in a store, she recommends intermediate steps such as pop-ups or collaborations. This helps understand the customer and reduce risk.

Save and plan financially.

The store was funded with her own capital accumulated over time. “I’ve been saving for five years,” she explains.

Develop a concept aligned with the brand.

Her store, conceived as a “warehouse,” connects directly to her family history and environment. The space is not only commercial, but also narrative.

Rely on a strong team.

The opening was made possible through collaborative work. “The value lies in the people behind it,” she emphasizes.

The Don’ts

Don’t underestimate operational complexity.

From permits to billing systems, there are many technical aspects beyond the creative side.

Don’t choose suppliers without proper evaluation.

An early mistake in contractor selection doubled her construction costs. “Not choosing the right contractor had a strong impact,” she admits.

Don’t prioritize aesthetics alone.

Design decisions must also be functional for the business.

Don’t overlook security.

Unexpected situations required reinforcing security measures in the store.

Don’t assume everything will be resolved from the start.

Stock management, for example, remains an ongoing process even months after opening.

The store design is an extension of the brand’s visual identity: futuristic and bold in its use of color. Credits: Annaiss Yucra

What should be considered?

Opening a physical retail space involves integrating multiple dimensions, from brand identity to daily operations.

For Yucra, one of the key learnings was understanding that retail requires structure: stock control, sales systems, return policies and internal organization. Additionally, the store does not operate in isolation, but in dialogue with digital channels. In her case, the retail space helped centralize operations, improve logistics and organize inventory.

Another crucial aspect is choosing the right format. Not every brand needs to be in a shopping mall or large retail chain. Independent spaces, collaborations or non-traditional locations can be more aligned with a brand’s identity.

For Yucra, her retail space highlights the true identity of her brand. Credits: Annaiss Yucra

Real cases

Yucra’s journey shows that there is no single path to physical retail. From collaborations with major retailers to pop-ups, each stage provided concrete learnings that later translated into more informed decisions.

Her current store, located in a gallery on the traditional Petit Thouars street in Lima, functions not only as a retail space but also as a way of revaluing a historic artisan circuit. The space also creates a dialogue with its surroundings: visitors who come to the store often explore the area, integrating the shopping experience with its cultural context.

Key takeaway

Opening a physical store is not just a commercial expansion, but a natural evolution of the relationship between a brand and its community.

In summary:

Physical retail works when it is the result of a process, not the starting point. Annaiss Yucra’s final reflection encapsulates her experience: “Yes: I believe in my product—my product will find its place.No: I won’t put barriers on myself when it comes to finding my place in this world.”

Annaiss Yucra started her brand in 2018. Credits: Annaiss Yucra