The Do’s and Don’ts of trend forecasting: How to use It without losing brand direction
Buenos Aires – In recent years, access to trend information has multiplied. Social media, digital platforms, artificial intelligence, and data analysis tools have accelerated the circulation of cultural and aesthetic signals, but they have also made interpretation more complex.
For brands, the challenge is no longer accessing information, but understanding which information is relevant to their business.
This article is part of “The Do’s and Don’ts,” an editorial series by FashionUnited that brings together industry professionals to address, from a practical perspective, the most frequent successes and mistakes in key processes within the international fashion business.
According to Catalina Marín, who has more than 18 years of experience analyzing and adapting trends for Latin American companies, the role of forecasting has evolved from an inspirational perspective to an increasingly analytical and cross-functional process.
“Today there are more sources of information. The variables that influence what shapes information are much broader. It used to be more niche and more Eurocentric; today the process is much more diverse,” she explains. This shift means that trends can no longer be interpreted solely through aesthetics or products. Science, politics, technology, behavior, and economics are all part of the same analytical system.
“The challenge today is achieving depth to understand these changes. Many people are in reactive mode, especially because of social media, and that broader contextual reading and the ability to step back and understand cycles gets lost,” she says.
From coolhunting to strategy
The growing interest in trends has also generated misunderstandings about their function within companies. For Marín, the work is not about detecting what is “new,” but about understanding the human behavior behind changes. “The topic of trends is closely associated with cool hunting, but it requires a very curious profile, with the ability to analyze and synthesize information. It’s about understanding the why behind things and how that impacts how people buy.”
The most frequent mistake lies not in the lack of data, but in its interpretation. “Today there is such a vast world of information that it is difficult to determine what is noise and what can have a short-, medium-, or long-term impact on a company,” she explains.
The Do’s
The Don’ts
What should be considered?
Trend forecasting today cuts across all areas of the business: product development, commercial planning, marketing, and brand experience. In the context of information overload and accelerated cultural cycles, the challenge is no longer reacting faster but interpreting better.
“Information today is enormous, but the challenge is understanding what can truly impact behavior and what is just noise,” says Marín.
For her, the key lies in balancing global context with brand identity: “The key is to understand what is happening in the global context, but above all, to be very clear about who I am as a brand and what I can respond to.”
Real cases
In practice, effective forecasting rarely translates into radical shifts. Rather, it manifests in gradual adjustments that accompany cultural change without compromising brand consistency.
The transition in silhouettes — such as the move from slim pants to wider volumes — shows how meaningful changes can unfold over years. Brands that understand this adoption curves adjust proportions and assortments gradually, reducing inventory risk.
Key takeaway
For Marín, forecasting is not about predicting the future with precision, but about providing tools to navigate uncertainty with greater clarity. In essence, trends are not followed; they are interpreted.
A designer with a background in industrial design and a focus on fashion, Catalina Marín has more than 18 years of experience in trend analysis and strategic application. She currently works with the Spanish-speaking market, supporting companies in interpreting global content and adapting it to specific local and commercial realities.
