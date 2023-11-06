The Edit LDN secures celebrity investors to aid in expansion

Sneaker platform The Edit LDN has announced that two “high-profile, celebrity investors” have joined its team as the company looks to continue expanding on its audience within the UK.

England and Aston Villa footballer Ollie Watkins and sports presenter Josh Denzel have come on as new investors for the marketplace, both establishing partnerships with The Edit to aid in its drive for innovation and expanding opportunities.

The duo have been tasked with pushing awareness for the brand, while engaging with their audience in relation to sneaker culture as a whole.

While Denzel will carry out behind the scenes footage, Watkins will be focused more on styling, helping with The Edit’s attempts to cement its place among the global market.

In a release, Watkins said on the investment: “"I've always had an interest in sneaker culture, and joining forces with The Edit LDN feels like a natural step.

“Their commitment to providing the coolest product with the best experience is something that stood out to me when making this decision."

Launched in 2020 by Moses Rashid, The Edit was initially founded on the basis of improving the purchasing experience of high-end products and their premium positioning.

Alongside its sneaker and sports-related marketplace, the company also operates a pre-loved model, where a curated selection of goods are offered to consumers directly from resellers and retailers.

The business was bolstered by a 4.8 million dollar seed funding round, secured in January 2023, through which it said it was planning to expand its reach in the US, Middle East and North Africa.