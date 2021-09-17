The Evening Standard reveals ES Magazine’s NFT cover ready for auction

ES Magazine, the Evening Standard’s weekly lifestyle and culture magazine, has unveiled it’s first non-fungible token artwork. The moving, digital magazine cover stars LGBTQ+ poet and model Kai-Isaiah Jamal, with the one-of-a-kind NFT set to go up for auction through the Foundation platform.

The artwork was officially revealed at the Evening Standard’s London Fashion Week party and will be showcased at the Annka Kultys Gallery until it is auctioned off. Produced in collaboration with artists Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones, the 40-second loop artwork also features Jamal reciting one of their poems.

ES Magazine stated that the idea behind the project was to “raise up BIPOC, non-binary voices across the music, art, and fashion industries” with the publication further using a still of the NFT for it’s current biannual fashion magazine.

“This is a landmark moment for ES Magazine, as we share this project that brings together the worlds of crypto, media and fashion, tapping into the exciting world of NFTs,” said Charles Yardley, chief executive of the Evening Standard, in a release.

He continued: “We are proud not only to be replicating what others in the industry have done before, but move the concept forward by becoming the first fashion publication to produce a moving 3D NFT piece. Most importantly, the proceeds from the auction of the NFT will be going towards an important cause feeding the hungry across the capital.”

Up for auction on September 24, proceeds from the sale will be donated to The Felix Project, a nonprofit aimed at combating hunger throughout London through the redistribution of surplus food to local charities, schools and foodbanks.