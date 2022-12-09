The Fashion Trust U.S. selects board of advisers

The Fashion Trust U.S., the non-profit initiative to support and nurture emerging design talent, has selected an advisory board for the inaugural Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023.

The initiative will provide mentorship and funding to US-based designers to help them build their label into a “thriving global brand”. The advisory board of “leading voices in the US fashion industry” will support Fashion Trust U.S. in selecting the finalists for financial grants.

The advisers include Mike Amiri, creative director of Amiri; entrepreneur and philanthropist Carmen Busquets; Fernando Garcia, co-creative designer of Oscar de la Renta; entrepreneur Amy Griffin; Bethann Hardison, luxury brand consultant and fashion advocate; Lazaro Hernandez, creative director and co-founder of Proenza Schouler; actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson; entrepreneur Simon Huck; stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson; model and entrepreneur Miranda Kerr; Alastair McKimm, editor-in-chief of i-D Magazine and stylist; jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer; Jack McCollough, creative director and co-founder of Proenza Schouler; costume designer Arianne Phillips, and stylists Law Roach and Kate Young.

Commenting on joining the advisory board, Busquets said in a statement: “Having worked with Tania Fares on the Fashion Trust in the UK and MENA region, I am thrilled about its expansion to the U.S. and the opportunities it will open for American designers.

“As an ardent supporter and mentor of talented young designers, I value organizations that promote creativity, innovation, and ethical practices respectful of both people and planet.”

Applications open for the inaugural Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards will be available to designers in ready-to-wear and jewellery, alongside a graduate award, spanning ready-to-wear and jewellery, for those either currently studying or have earned a design degree from 2020 to 2022 and are beginning to launch their professional careers.

There will also be two new categories sponsored by Google for sustainability and diversity. As the Platinum Sponsor for the 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. prize, Google and Fashion Trust U.S. will work together to support the diversity, talent and culture of American design.

Winners of the Fashion Trust U.S. will be awarded financial grants and mentorships covering budget, strategy, digital, merchandising and general business support. The awards are eligible for all US-based designers in business for at least two years. They can submit applications on the Fashion Trust U.S. website through January 2023.

The presentation of the finalists and the award ceremony will take place in early 2023. The Fashion Trust U.S. added that the three chosen winners will receive a financial grant that will be determined based on the size of the designer’s business. In addition, Google will offer mentoring and exposure for the designers.

The Fashion Trust U.S. board is comprised of co-founder Tania Fares, Laura Brown, Anne Crawford, Tan France, Samira Nasr and Karla Welch, with Shay Gipson as programme director.