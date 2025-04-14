The Gucci paradox: While new sales collapse, second-hand sales explode

Despite a sharp 23 percent drop in retail sales in 2024, Gucci remains a standout in the resale market—particularly on Vestiaire Collective. The resale platform highlighted this surprising dynamic in its newly released Vestiaire Value Ranking, which identifies the brands offering the best resale value.

By analyzing the accessibility, desirability, and long-term value of over 400 brands, Vestiaire Collective found that Gucci was not only among the top performers for resale value, but also the best-selling luxury label on the platform in Q1 2025.

Gucci performs well in the resale market

This stark contrast between primary and resale market performance reveals several key trends. First, it highlights the growing disconnect between new and secondhand luxury markets: while sales of new Gucci items may be declining, pre-owned pieces are thriving. Second, it underscores that Gucci’s desirability remains strong—even if its newer collections haven’t fully resonated with buyers.

So, what explains this paradox?

Founded in 1921 by Guccio Gucci, the Florentine fashion house boasts a rich history and powerful brand heritage—famously explored in the 2021 film House of Gucci. Like Hermès, Gucci’s story is intertwined with cultural icons like Grace Kelly and Jackie Kennedy, adding to its lasting appeal.

Although the collections released under designer Sabato de Sarno—whose departure was announced in February—didn’t meet expectations in the primary market, legacy items such as Jordaan loafers or iconic handbags from the Tom Ford era continue to perform well on resale platforms. Demand for these classic pieces has only grown as secondhand fashion becomes more mainstream.

The upcoming arrival of Demna Gvasalia, formerly of Balenciaga, as Gucci’s new creative director is expected to reinforce the brand’s position in the resale world. Known for his provocative and genre-defying designs, Demna’s appointment could reignite excitement and increase the house's visibility both in retail and resale.

Vestiaire Collective appears confident in this trajectory. In its 2025 Resale Buying Guide, the platform stated:

“It is certain that Chanel, Gucci, Dior, and Prada will remain smart investments for years to come.”

And Vestiaire isn’t alone. In February, fellow resale giant Vinted also reported Gucci as one of the three most popular brands on its platform, alongside Louis Vuitton and Dior.

Vestiaire Value Ranking (2025). Credits: Vestiaire Collective

What does “Best Resale Value” actually mean?

In Vestiaire Collective’s 2025 ranking, Gucci placed fourth among luxury brands with the strongest resale value—trailing only Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès. This ranking signals a high level of market activity and enduring consumer interest.

The platform’s methodology incorporates several factors: price evolution over the last five years, sales volume (GMV), user engagement metrics like "likes," negotiation frequency between buyers and sellers, and overall search volume.

The conclusion? Whether you're buying or selling, Gucci remains a valuable name in the ever-expanding secondhand luxury economy.