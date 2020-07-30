The Hut Group calls in seven banks to steer potential IPO

Online fashion, beauty and wellbeing retailer The Hut Group (THG) has reportedly picked seven banks to help it work on a stock market flotation.

The Manchester-based company has called in Citi, JP Morgan, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Jefferies and Numis, according to Sky News. They have reportedly been hired with a view to a 1 billion pound sale of new and existing shares in The Hut Group which could take place as soon as September.

Last month, Sky News reported The Hut Group had been holding talks with investors including Capital Research Group, Dragoneer Investment Group and TSG Consumer Partners about a deal that would value it at more than 4 billion pounds.

The Manchester-based company, whose portfolio includes fashion brands MyBag, Coggles, and All Sole, is reportedly still deciding whether the fundraising will take place in the public or private markets.