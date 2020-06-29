The Hut Group reportedly mulling stock market float

Online fashion, beauty and wellbeing retailer The Hut Group (THG) is reportedly in talks over a share sale which could lead to a stock market flotation.

The Manchester-based company, whose portfolio includes fashion brands MyBag, Coggles, and All Sole, has reportedly been holding talks with investors including Capital Research Group, Dragoneer Investments and TSG Consumer Partners about a deal that would value it at more than 4 billion pounds, Sky News reports.

THG's board has reportedly not yet formally decided whether the fundraising would be conducted in the public or private markets.