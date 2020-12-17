The Hut Group selects Checkout.com to power payments globally

The Hut Group (THG), which includes Coggles, AllSole and Lookfantastic, has appointed Checkout.com as its payments provider globally. In a statement, The Hut Group said that the selection of Checkout.com comes follows a “comprehensive review” of the market and will assist it in unifying its digital payments platform to offer global coverage, as well granular transaction-level data to “fuel business growth”.

The British businesses will also work together to offer a connected, end-to-end e-commerce proposition to support retailers adapting to the boom in digital commerce. THG Ingenuity provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer eCommerce solution for consumer brand owners under software as a service licenses, in addition to stand-alone digital services, including hosting, studio content and translation. The solution, paired with Checkout.com’s performance-driven payments, is used by many brands around the world including Nintendo, Nestle and Elemis as their direct to consumer proposition.

Under the new agreement, Checkout.com will enhance this offering, through integration to its digital payments platform, with local acquiring in all major markets, the ability to pay in over 150 different currencies with all popular payment methods and the most comprehensive data and reporting suite on the market. Brands will be able to leverage Checkout.com’s proprietary cloud-based technology to drive the best acceptance rates and reduce declined transactions and fight chargebacks to drive more revenue growth.

John Gallemore, chief executive of The Hut Group and THG Ingenuity, said in a statement: “The partnership with Checkout.com comes at an important time in the eCommerce landscape, with an increasing number of brands expanding their D2C presence.

“This collaboration will support THG brands and THG Ingenuity clients with their global growth strategies and adds further payment capabilities to our proprietary, end-to-end technology and operating platform, providing our customers with even more payment opportunities to suit their needs.”

Guillaume Pousaz, founder and chief executive, Checkout.com added: “In another year of phenomenal growth for our business, I’m pleased to announce that THG has selected Checkout.com as a global payments partner. THG’s large portfolio of consumer brands and its THG Ingenuity solution will plug into our connected payments platform, unlocking new revenue streams through payment optimisation. It’s yet another validation of our technology, which continues to drive the best performance on the market for merchants.” Checkout.com will power online payments for THG’s leading brands including MyProtein, Lookfantastic, Glossybox, Coggles, AllSole and more than 200 other e-commerce sites in the THG portfolio.