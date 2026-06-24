The Leisure Collective restructures leadership team

The Leisure Collective (TLC), the Australia-based parent company of surf and coastal lifestyle brands Creatures of Leisure, Otis Eyewear, Sito Shades and Layday, have created a director of brands role as part of a leadership restructuring designed to “fuel next five years of growth”.

In a statement, TLC said it was promoting key staff to take its “iconic brands to the next level,” including appointing industry veteran Beau Campi to the newly created role of director of brands to oversee the commercial direction across the entire TLC portfolio. Campi has led Creatures of Leisure for seven years and was previously a key design director with Billabong and Volcom.

To support Campi, TLC has also named Mike Guarino as the new brand manager for Creatures of Leisure, Simon Lafranchi takes on the role as brand manager for Otis Eyewear, India Atkinson continues as Layday brand manager, and Sally Kerr has been appointed as brand manager for Sito Shades.

The changes also opened up two new positions, with Maxime Lemaitre appointed as Creatures product manager and Freya Manuel becoming the new marketing and e-commerce assistant for Sito Shades.

Commenting on the appointments, Nathan Omodei, chief executive and director of The Leisure Collective, said: “This is a deliberate investment in leadership and long-term focus, ensuring each brand is supported by clear ownership, creative direction, and accountability.

“Beau’s experience and track record, combined with the strength of the newly appointed brand managers, positions us strongly for the next phase of growth.”