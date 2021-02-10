The Mall Walthamstow appoints new general manager

The Mall Walthamstow has appointment former Debenhams manager Liz Hardy as its new general manager.

Hardy has 15 years of experience across retail management and commercial strategy, and joins from her previous role as Commercial Manager at LLAOL, the company which operates London Luton Airport on behalf of airport operator, Aena and shareholder AMP Capital.

She has also previously worked at Debenhams on Oxford Street, during which her team delivered 8 percent year-on-year growth on turnover of 86 million pounds, and held roles including that of general manager at fashion retailers Hobbs, Monsoon Accessorize and AllSaints.

“The Mall Walthamstow is a fantastic shopping centre and its position is ideal, connecting the historic market, town square, residential and transport,” Hardy said in a statement.

“In the coming months, I hope to contribute some of my own experience to the centre’s rejuvenation, and to delivering long-term value for the area, in close partnership with the local authority, community groups, and all of our retail customers.”