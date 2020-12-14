The market expects Burlington Stores to post 2.08 billion dollars in sales for the current quarter

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post 2.08 billion dollars in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is 2.03 billion dollars. The forecast reflects a down trend for the discount retailer, which posted sales of 2.20 billion dollars during the same quarter last year (negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5 percent.)

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of 5.55 billion dollars for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from 5.45 billion dollars to 5.60 billion dollars. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of 7.73 billion dollars, with estimates ranging from 7.41 billion dollars to 8.16 billion dollars. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores looks forward to a strong start of 2021

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on November, 23. The company reported 0.29 dollars earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.16 dollars by 0.13 dollars. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07 percent and a negative net margin of 2.92 percent.

However, after the pandemic is over, Burlington Stores Inc. “anticipate that other shoppers, value-oriented shoppers, will find their way to off-price,” said Michael O’Sullivan, Burlington’s chief executive, on the fiscal third-quarter earnings call.

“This is consistent with what has actually been happening over the last several years. E-commerce has been growing rapidly and bricks-and-mortar off-price retail has been growing in parallel. In the categories where we compete and at the low price points that we offer, e-commerce is much less effective or competitive in meeting the needs of value-oriented shoppers.” The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on March, 4.