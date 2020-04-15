The North Face launches Covid-19 Explore Fund

The North Face, a division of VF Outdoor, is committing 1 million euros to its social impact and advocacy platform the Explore Fund to support outdoor communities across Europe during the coronavirus crisis.

For more than 50 years, The North Face has been leading forward through exploration, the brand explained, and while the ability to enjoy the outdoors is rightly at a standstill, it states that “the people, places and organisations who enable exploration around the world are facing an unprecedented challenge”.

With that in mind, The North Face will work closely with national and local outdoor officials to allocate funds where the need is “most critical immediately and throughout the recovery”.

In addition, to support the healthcare and frontline services, the outdoor brand has stated it will donate its European TV ad space in April, helping them deliver their critical messages at this vital time.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, but perhaps no one faces a greater challenge than those who are putting their lives at risk each day in the battle against Covid-19,” said Arne Arens, president of The North Face in a statement. “We feel a responsibility and are proud to be able to use our resources to support these heroes and join in the global effort to provide relief for those in need.”

Image: courtesy of The North Face