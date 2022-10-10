The North Face’s Van Leeuwen to head brand’s US business

The general manager of The North Face EMEA, Jan Van Leeuwan, is set to become the head of the brand’s US business, according to its owner VF Corp.

Van Leeuwen, who has been at VF for over a decade, has held his current position at The North Face for four years and has been credited with helping shape the company and brand over this period.

In his new role as GM of the Americas, for which he will relocate to the US, Van Leeuwan will continue to play a key role in the company, implementing his knowledge of the brand’s operational capabilities and expertise in marketplace management.

Speaking on his appointment, Van Leeuwan said in a release that he was “grateful” to be a part of The North Face’s EMEA team.

He added: “The brand has enjoyed success after success before, during and after the extremely disruptive period of the last few years. It makes me insanely proud to know that the entire team has been the driving force behind these successes.”

The company noted that, among his strong leadership, Van Leeuwan was an active member of the regional team and was instrumental in key account governance.

VF said that plans for his replacement on the EMEA team are already well advanced, with a successor to be announced shortly.