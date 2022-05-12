The North Face to enhance circular clothing programme with new partnerships

Outerwear specialist The North Face is set to further enhance its resale programme through a new partnership with Archive, a resale tech company, and the further integration of cleaning technology by Tersus Solutions.

The North Face Renewed, the brand’s resale platform which launched back in 2018, will utilise Tersus’ waterless cleaning technology for products going through the programme. The partnership will also provide Renewed with access to the firm’s warehouse logistics and operations in Denver, which include product cleaning, repair and refurbishment.

Additionally, Archive worked with the brand on the development of a new website and user experience, incorporating Archive’s technology that displays a garment’s full life cycle and allows for accurate pricing.

“Last year, The North Face announced new environmental commitments, and the prioritisation of our circular business models are a big part of making these goals a reality,” said Nicholas Thomas, senior manager of the The North Face New Business Models, in a release.

Thomas continued: “We are so excited that by partnering with Tersus Solutions and Archive we will now have access to best-in-class circular operations and technology.”