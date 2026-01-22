The Only Agency acquires The Daily Front Row to accelerate its growth

American fashion, lifestyle and media publication The Daily Front Row has been acquired by The Only Agency, a creative management agency working across the fashion, beauty, music and sports industries.

The acquisition comes as The Only Agency continues to expand, building on the launch of its sports division last spring. Following the acquisition, The Daily Front Row will continue to operate as usual, with the same team in place, and will maintain its editorial independence to maintain its unique voice and perspective. In addition, The Only Agency will leverage its resources to further the media brand’s growth.

“The Daily Front Row’s bold editorial vision and enduring legacy have earned it a rare, almost cult-like status within the fashion industry,” said Kent Belden, Founder and CEO of The Only Agency, in a statement. “Eddie Roche and his team have built an influential media brand that doesn’t just cover fashion, it helps define it. We’re excited to accelerate The Daily Front Row’s growth while preserving the voice, credibility, and authority that make it so distinctive.”

Founded in 2002 by Brandusa Niro, The Daily Front Row has gone on to become a leading fashion media platform across print, digital, and awards. The brand’s portfolio includes the Fashion Media Awards, the Fashion Los Angeles Awards, which is set to celebrate its tenth anniversary this April, and The Daily Summer, a seasonal Hamptons print publication.

“This next chapter is an incredibly important one for The Daily Front Row,” said Eddie Roche, Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Front Row, in a statement. “The Only Agency has a deep understanding of the power of culture, talent, and storytelling, and this partnership allows us to expand our reach, evolve our platforms, and continue delivering best-in-class coverage to our audience.”

The new partnership will also open new opportunities for The Daily Row in the US and internationally, according to Niro. “This is the best news for all of our Daily Front Row readers, viewers, clients, sponsors, followers, award honorees, and fashion insiders everywhere,” said Niro. “What makes me doubly happy is that our entire team will continue in their roles, under the leadership of Daily Front Row veteran, Eddie Roche, one of the most beloved industry insiders.”

Belden concluded: “This is not about changing what works; it’s about investing in the future of fashion media. The Daily Front Row is a brand with enduring relevance and credibility, and we see tremendous opportunity to innovate while building on its legacy.”